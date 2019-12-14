Today was a big day for Michigan State University graduates (MSU). Over 2000 students graduated from the Breslin Center during the 10 am and 2 pm commencement ceremonies.

One graduate, in particular, had more than just himself to be proud of. Lamont Davis, 23, and his mother Cedrina Davis, 57, attended MSU together for two years before Cedrina graduated in 2018. Now, a few months after his mother's graduation, Lamont is following in her footsteps as he finishes his degree with the Eli Broad College of Business.

Lamont Davis was a commencement speaker this year and couldn't pass up the chance to say how proud he was of his mother's accomplishments as well.

Lamont Davis commencement speech had a personal message for his mom, "One Spartan, in particular, Cedrina Davis at the age of 56 returned to complete her degree during my third year here at Michigan State University," he began.

This statement being only one of the many kind things Davis had to say about sending some of his college career with his mother. It was clear both the mother and son had built a great relationship before college but had blossomed it as they encourage each other to finish homework and study.

"I never would have thought I would be returning back with my son during this journey so I really enjoyed it and his support," Cedrina Davis, mother said, "He would say OK mama what are you doing I'm getting it in before 11:59, he said OK stay focus so that was our support right there,"

Davis says he never thought about going to the same college as his mom, he just wanted her to fulfill her goals.