Big Ten Conference announces limited attendance at Big Ten Tournament starting Thursday.

Following suit with the NCAA's decision to block the general public from attending tournament games, the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday evening that starting on Thursday they would be taking similar precautionary measures. The Big Ten released the following statement:

"The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis."

Michigan plays Rutgers at Noon Thursday for the first game of the Big Ten Tournament without fans.

News Ten's Seth Wells and Kellan Buddy will be in Indianapolis with everything you need to know Thursday morning through the end of Michigan State's run in the tournament. The Spartans open up play on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of Ohio State and Purdue.