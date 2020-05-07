Biden uses virtual events to target battleground Florida

Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail, targeting the critical battleground state of Florida - but without actually leaving his Delaware home.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee held a virtual roundtable with African American leaders in Jacksonville on Thursday. He also has a Tampa rally online later Thursday.

His virtual stops marked one of the first times Biden has tried to emulate a traditional campaign swing through a key state since locking up the Democratic primary nearly a month ago.

In previous weeks, he used a makeshift studio in his basement to hold online fundraisers and discussions with top Democrats.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.