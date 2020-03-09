Biden makes final push in Michigan

Former Vice President Joe Biden began Monday by talking about health care in Grand Rapids, specifically the role he played in getting the Affordable Health Care passed.

"I was proud, very proud to work with President Obama to get Obamacare done in the first place, and I'm going to stand firm against anyone who tries to tear down that progress and start all over again," he said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is endorsing Biden. She talked about the common ground she and Biden share and why the issue is so important to both of them.

"I have commiserated with Joe Biden about the same kind of brain tumor that took my mom's life was the one that took Bo's life. I know his commitment to health care," said Whitmer.

Sanders has based much of his platform around the idea of Medicare for All... an idea Biden criticized.

"His Medicare for All push would be a long and expensive slog if he can get it done at all, and the patients and Cherry Health, they can't afford to wait for a revolution. They're looking for results for themselves and for their families today," said Biden.

Biden promised to restore cuts to the Affordable Care Act and add a Medicare-like option.

"When we pass the extension to Obamacare, God willing, you're going to see the most significant increase in availability of health care that ever occurred in this country," Biden said.

Biden is also holding a rally Tuesday night in Detroit with senators and former presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

