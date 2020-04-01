Biden discusses Whitmer as potential V.P. selection

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is saying that Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is definitely a potential vice presidential candidate.

On Tuesday night, in an interview with MSNBC's Brian Williams, the Democratic Party front-runner was asked if Gov. Whitmer was on his list of possible running mates.

This is how that discussion went:

Brian Williams: "If any of the figures who have emerged from this coronavirus crisis, thinking specially of, say, the Governor of Michigan. If any of those figures have lengthened the list?"

Joe Biden: "She hadn't lengthened the list... she made the list in my mind two months ago."

Gov. Whitmer endorsed Joe Biden earlier in March.

The governor's spokesperson says right now, Gov. Whitmer is 100-percent focused on protecting Michigan residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.