Biden adds Michigan to win total, delivering blow to Sanders

Joe Biden has won Michigan’s Democratic primary, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago.

The former vice president's victory in Michigan on Tuesday, as well as Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders, who is urgently seeking to jump-start his flagging campaign. Sanders could still get a boost later in the night in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state.

But fewer delegates were at stake than in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, where Biden's decisive performance again showed his strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

