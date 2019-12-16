Bi-weekly trash pickup to start in January

Changes to Lansing's trash pickup system are coming in the near future.

Homeowners were able to start signing up for bi-weekly pickups on Monday, Dec. 16.

The service will cost residents $96 a year, which is half the price of getting the trash picked up every week.

The city said bi-weekly works best for those who typically have two or three kitchen-sized garbage bags of trash per week.

A 32-gallon bin to put trash into will be given to those who sign up for the service.

The bi-weekly trash service is set to begin in January.

The city of Lansing will be getting rid of city-provided garbage bags at the end of the year.

For more information on the service, or to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.