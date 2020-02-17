Beware of local road closures Monday morning

For commuters, there are a few traffic alerts this Monday.

The Ingham County Road Department is informing drivers that the northbound lanes of Hagadorn Road are closed in East Lansing until further notice.

It is all because of a water main break that occurred on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020).

The location of the break is between Lake Lansing Rd. and Birch Row Dr.

For drivers southbound lanes on Hagadorn Rd. is staying open.

While in Blackman Township, on Monday, Van Horn Rd. will be closed between Jones Rd. and Rives Juntion Rd.

Crews from the Jackson County Department of Transportation are removing trees.

The location is just west of RW Kidder Middle School and Northwest High School.

Van Horn Rd. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday (Feb. 21, 2020).

