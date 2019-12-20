Beware of gift card scams

Gift cards can be an easy go-to for those last minute presents but Michigan's Attorney General warns there are also scammers looking to use them to trick you.

The A.G.'s office says if you see a gift card offer that's too good to be true, the cards could really be stolen, fake, used or even expired.

Scammers are trying to trick consumers by changing the way the cards look.

The main advice to avoid scams is to buy from places you trust and carefully look at the gift card before you buy.

Kelly Rossman-McKinney, Director of Communications for Michigan Attorney General, said, "There's a new scam alert every day. Be mindful of what you're doing and what you're paying for."

She added, "Gift cards have to be accepted at least five years from the date of purchase. A lot of people don't realize that; they think a gift card expires at the end of the year, that's not true."

The A.G.'s office is also warning to only buy gift cards activated at checkout or kept in a secure area, like behind check out.

This is because scammers can scratch off protective stickers or pins and replace them with their own labels.

You should also avoid buying gift cards from businesses struggling to stay open or that have filed for bankruptcy.

