A new study suggests bedtime is the best time to take blood pressure medication.

Spanish researchers tracked 19-thousand hypertension patients for more than six years.

They found people who took their medication at night had nearly half the risk of having, or dying from a heart attack or stroke, than those who took it in the morning.

The study was led by researchers at University of Vigo and published in 'European Heart Journal'med.

