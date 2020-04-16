Best Buy to furlough thousands

Best Buy will furlough tens of thousands of employees by the end of the week.

The electronics retailer says 51-thousand employees will be furloughed starting Sunday.

The decision will impact nearly all of its part-time store employees and some of its full-time store employees in the U.S.

It will continue to cover the total cost of their health benefits and pay their tuition reimbursements for at least three months, according to a news release.

The retailer's stores have been closed across the country since March 22nd, because of the coronavirus, but it has continued to offer curbside pickup.

