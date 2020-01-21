Best & Worst states for driving

WalletHub is out with a list of the best and worst states for driving.

The report compared all 50 states against 31 key metrics including cost of ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure; safety; and access to vehicles.

Iowa snagged the top spot, the best state to drive in, followed by Tennessee and North Carolina.

Hawaii was ranked worst.

Michigan came in at 32.

Best States for Driving:

1. Iowa

2. Tennessee

3. North Carolina

4. Texas

5. Nebraska

6. Georgia

7. Virginia

8. Indiana

9. Arkansas

10. Alabama

Worst States for Driving:

41. Montana

42. Alaska

43. New Jersey

44. West Virginia

45. Maryland

46. Colorado

47. California

48. Washington

49. Rhode Island

50. Hawaii