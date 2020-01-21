Best & Worst states for driving

WalletHub is out with a list of the best and worst states for driving.
The report compared all 50 states against 31 key metrics including cost of ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure; safety; and access to vehicles.
Iowa snagged the top spot, the best state to drive in, followed by Tennessee and North Carolina.
Hawaii was ranked worst.
Michigan came in at 32.
Best States for Driving:
1. Iowa
2. Tennessee
3. North Carolina
4. Texas
5. Nebraska
6. Georgia
7. Virginia
8. Indiana
9. Arkansas
10. Alabama
Worst States for Driving:
41. Montana
42. Alaska
43. New Jersey
44. West Virginia
45. Maryland
46. Colorado
47. California
48. Washington
49. Rhode Island
50. Hawaii
