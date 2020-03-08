Bernie Sanders stops in Grand Rapids ahead of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders rallied supporters in Grand Rapids on Sunday as a part of his bid to win the state's Democratic primary.

Admitting it will be a challenge, Sanders vowed to supporters he would come out on top.

"In 2016 I won the state and on Tuesday if we stick together, if we bring our friends out to vote, we're going to win it again," said Sanders.

A wide demographic of voters showed up in support, including 72-year- old Doug Mepham.

"Bernie, he reminds me of Obama, you get all fired up," said Mepham.

He and his friends dressed in Sanders gear and filled in line to stand on stage behind the candidate.

"I'm not going to be around that long. I want to see something good and new happening," said Mepham.

Vanessa Anderson brought her daughter to the rally and says she is the reason Sanders is her favorite.

"He's trying to build a better future for my baby, which is why she's here too," said Anderson. "College affordability, the environment, prison reform..."

Civil rights leader and former presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson also endorsed Sanders at the rally on Sunday.

Both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden will continue to stop in Michigan over the next two days.

After Sanders' rally in Ann Arbor Sunday night, he will hold a town hall event in Detroit on Monday.

Biden will be in Grand Rapids on Monday.

