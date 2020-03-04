Bernie Sanders plans events in Michigan ahead of primary

Senator Bernie Sanders will be traveling to Michigan this weekend to rally supporters in Detroit and Grand Rapids ahead of the Michigan Primary on March 10.

Sanders will be holding a rally in Detroit at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. He'll be holding a rally in Grand Rapids on Sunday, March 8.

His previous trips to the Great Lakes state included joining the picket line in solidarity with striking UAW workers in Hamtramck in addition to holding rallies at Macomb Community College in Warren and Cass Technical High School in Detroit.

