Benefits of weight loss surgery goes beyond the waistline

New research from Canada suggests the benefits of weight loss surgery go beyond the waistline.

The procedure can also reverse early damage to the heart caused by obesity.

80% of patients in the study who underwent surgery had normal heart function just six months later.

They also had improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

The study was led by researchers at the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute (CAN) and presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology.

