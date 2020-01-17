Ben & Jerry's 'Netflix and Chill'd' flavor coming to a store near you

Ben & Jerry's wants to Netflix and chill.

The Vermont ice cream company has rolled out a new Netflix inspired flavor.

The "Netflix and Chill'd" flavor has peanut butter ice cream with salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies.

It's a made-for-TV dessert that should make any binge session better.

"Netflix and Chill'd" is shipping now, rolling out to stores where Ben & Jerry's is sold.

