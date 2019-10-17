Below average temperatures through Friday

Clouds and a few peeks at the sun today in Mid-michigan. We have a very small chance of a sprinkle or two of rain popping up this afternoon. It will be a cool and breezy day with highs in the low 50s.

The wind diminishes tonight and the clouds move out. Temperatures tonight tumble to the low 30s and frost is likely tonight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for late tonight through early Friday morning for the Lansing and Jackson areas.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 50s. Saturday should end up being partly cloudy with highs near 60. A few rain showers are possible Saturday night. Sunday plan on more sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers return for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.