Below average temperatures continue today

Today will be another chilly day in Mid-Michigan with high temperatures in the mid 40s. The average high temperature today is 61 degrees. Highs should return to the low to mid 50s Friday through the weekend.

Today rain showers are expected on and off through the early evening hours. Some clearing moves in overnight. Friday promises to be a partly cloudy day. Rain showers return to the area Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some sunshine should return Sunday afternoon.

