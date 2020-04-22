Below average temperatures again today

Below average temperatures continue for the next 7 days. Our average high temperature today is 61 degrees. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the 40s. High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday through Tuesday.

Today a scattered wintry mix of snow and rain develops this morning. As temperatures gradually warm up we transitions to just rain showers. Rain showers are expected on and off tonight and Thursday. Friday we get a break from the precipitation. Scattered rain showers return Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

