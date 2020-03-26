Beaumont Health scrambling with hundreds of virus cases

Beaumont Health in southeastern Michigan is swamped with at least 650 coronavirus 19 patients and hundreds more with tests pending.

The state's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says hospitals with empty beds outside the Detroit area are going to help. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again is pleading with Michigan residents to stay home to stop the virus.

Whitmer also is making an appeal for hospital gowns, ventilators, hand sanitizer and masks.

Michigan has nearly 2,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 60 deaths. The governor says the state asked for a federal disaster declaration for Michigan.

That would trigger aid for food, rental assistance, temporary housing and other needs.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.