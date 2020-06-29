Beaujardin Drive to close for construction

If you travel along Beaujardin Drive, you might want to find an alternate route beginning next Monday.

Beaujardin Drive, from Dunckel Road to Oakbrook Drive, will be closed for resurfacing, curb repairs and sidewalk repairs beginning Monday, July 6, the City of Lansing Public Service Department said.

The city said the work is expected to be finished by mid-August.

The city said access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

The city said bus routes 7 & 20 will be detoured to Oakbrook Drive during the project.

The city announced the following bus detours:

Route 20 Bus Detour:

• Dunckel Rd. south past Beaujardin Dr.

• East on Jolly Rd.

• North on Oakbrook Dr.

• West on Beaujardin Dr.

• North on Trappers Cove Tr.

Route 7 Bus Detour:

• Trappers Cove Tr. to Beaujardin Dr.

• East on Beaujardin Dr.

• South on Oakbrook Dr.

• West on Jolly Rd.

For additional information, call the public service department at 517-483-4455.

