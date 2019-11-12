Beat the cold, stay indoors

Monday's snow shower has come and gone and now mid-Michigan is left with a blanket of snow and bitter cold temperatures.

Experts say that that is anyone is going to go outside Tuesday they should bundle up.

Layers are essential for keeping warm in the winter.

Even cover the mouth and nose to protect the lungs and prevent heat from escaping.

Experts say this will come in handy for those going outside to snow shovel for longer periods of time.

However, try to stay indoors as much as possible.

This will prevent people from driving on those slick roads.

Experts also suggest keeping an emergency kit in the house and car with plenty of blankets and warm clothing.

During these cold temperatures pets also need to be considered.Wipe their paws and don't have them exposed to the cold temperatures for too long.

Drivers should give themselves plenty of time to get to work.

There are a few slick spots so drive slow.

If the car starts to spin out experts say the driver should take their foot off of the gas and do not brake.

If the back end of your car starts sliding turn the steering wheel into the direction of the slide.

A big mistake people make is stepping on their brakes when this happened.

