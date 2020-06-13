Bear with 3 cubs euthanized after being shot by poacher

Authorities say a bear with three cubs was shot by a poacher in northern Michigan.

Officers from the Department of Natural Resources found the bear Thursday in a creek in Oceana County’s Branch Township.

The bear was struggling and was euthanized while the cubs were in a tree.

The DNR got a tip from someone who called a poaching hotline.

The bear probably was shot a few days earlier. The cubs were taken to a wildlife specialist. Anyone with information can call or text (800) 292-7800.