Be careful with digital cash apps

If you use digital wallet services like Apple Cash or Venmo, you may want to take note...

Experts are warning these services are prime targets for scammers because they don't protect you the same way a credit card does.

Federal law caps your liability at $50 and most banks do even more, but digital payment services work more like cash, so you're not protected.

Experts say never transfer money to strangers via these apps because of the risk.

