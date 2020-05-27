Battle Creek couple stranded in Mexico after serious health emergency

A couple from Battle Creek is struggling to get home from Mexico -- after a serious health emergency.

It's the second setback for the family on this trip after COVID-19 concerns.

Patsy and Denny Eldred were on their annual trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico during the cold winter months of Michigan.

The couple planned to fly home on May, 15th until things took a turn.

"We'd gone down to say goodbye to our friends in old-town we came home early to get packed," said Patsy.

"I said will you be glad to go back home to battle creek? He said yes, but I'll miss the view and I looked over at my tablet and didn't pay attention I heard a big crash," added Patsy.

Denny Eldred fell to the floor suffering from a stroke, leaving him paralyzed.

He's been at the hospital ever since.

"He's in a private hospital its very expensive," said Patsy.

"He's okay at this point, but from this point forward, I can't keep paying the payment of this private hospital," added Patsy.

Patsy says they didn't buy travel insurance and they're running out of money to pay for the hospital bills.

Now she's reaching out for help.

"I want some help from our government, I mean.. I know Trump said that he would not leave any U.S. Citizen outside the United States and were stuck."

Back in Michigan Eldred's daughter Kim Danke has been reaching out to anyone she can to help figure out how to get her step-dad home.

"We need to get him home to get him the physical therapy he needs or he could remain paralyzed forever. I've tried to reach out to senators - even (Governor) Gretchen Whitmer," said Danke.

The doctors in Mexico tell them that Denny needs a medical flight and team to get back home safely.

As of now the couple has no plans to get home.

News 10 reached out to the U.S Embassy and Consulates in Mexico.

They could not give us a comment on the situation.

