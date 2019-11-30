Battle Creek Police officer shot

A Battle Creek Police officer is in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

At 1:16 a.m., officers were in the 300 block of Cherry Street when they heard yelling from a house.

They believed they saw a suspect with warrants out of Calhoun and St. Joseph counties, but people at the house would not let officers in.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers said someone at the house starting shooting.

Officer Jeffrey Johnson was found on the ground by the garage with three gunshot wounds.

Police say he was shot in his left leg, left chest, and a graze to his wrist.

Another officer took Officer Johnson to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

He was then taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where police say he is in stable condition.

Police are looking for Andre Durrell Yarbrough as a person of interest.

Yarbrough is a 30-year-old black man, 5’11” tall and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Officers found a gun at the scene, but they don't know if the suspect is still armed.

Police believe the suspect was injured during the incident.

