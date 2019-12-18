Bath Twp. officers plead no contest to alleged bar fight charges

Two off-duty Bath Township police officers who were arrested in October for allegedly fighting in a Grand Rapids bar have pleaded no contest to charges in connection with the incident.

Both Officer Payton Warner and Detective Bryan Miller are scheduled to be sentenced 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Grand Rapids’ 61st District Court, according to court records.

Warner pleaded no contest Wednesday to assault and battery. Miller pleaded no contest Wednesday to creating a disturbance in a public place.

Both charges are misdemeanors and punishable up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

It was unclear Wednesday afternoon if Warner and Miller remain with the police department. Message left with the department weren’t returned.

Bar owner of The Web, Deb Owen, told News 10 that Warner and Miller were involved in a Oct. 9 fight at the bar.

Owen said the off-duty officers punched a bartender and kicked a customer before the fight broke up.

Police reports don’t indicate that any weapons were used during the alleged fight and what started it.

Owen said Miller threw the first punch. Owen’s son is the bartender and refused to serve Miller before the fight started, she said.

"My son refused to serve him and he got a little belligerent...he asked him to leave and he didn't..he got more belligerent and he started swinging," Owen said.

A woman who claims she was caught in the middle of the fight told News 10 the charges the officers received aren't enough.

Stacey Weaver said she was punched in the face by one of the off duty officers and intends to press charges.

"I just don't think that they're fit to wear a badge,” Weaver said.

Charges were issued in mid-October against the officers.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said in a statement that alcohol was a factor in the bar fight.

Wittkowski said Miller and Warner received charges that are typical for people who are arrested for fighting.

“It’s pretty much standard,” Wittkowski said. “They weren’t treated any different than any other person.”

He added, "People tend to make very poor decisions when they have too much alcohol...no one is immune...certainly a police officer is not immune to that."

Reports of the bar fight, taken from four Grand Rapids police officers, don’t indicate how long it lasted.

The reports also don’t indicate any weapons were used, Wittkowski said.

Bath Township Police Lt. Gary Smith said the department began an internal investigation into the officers’ involvement in the fight.

It’s unclear when the investigation could end and if findings will be made public.

