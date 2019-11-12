Bath Twp. officers involved in alleged bar fight stay on paid leave

Two off-duty Bath Township police officers who were arrested in October for allegedly fighting in a Grand Rapids bar remain on paid administrative leave while their cases are being reviewed in court.

Detective Brian Miller was scheduled to have a pretrial late Tuesday afternoon in Grand Rapids’ 61st District Court. He is charged with creating a disturbance in a public place stemming from an alleged Oct. 9 fight at The Web Bar in Grand Rapids.

Officer Payton Warner is scheduled to have a settlement conference 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 in the city’s district court. He is charged with assault or battery.

Both charges are misdemeanors and punishable up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The Grand Rapids City Attorney’s Office is handling both cases.

Police reports don’t indicate that any weapons were used during the alleged fight and what started it.

Bar owner Deb Owen told News 10 that Miller and Warner punched a bartender and kicked a customer before the fight broke up.

Owen said Miller threw the first punch. Owen’s son is the bartender and refused to serve Miller before the fight started, she said.

A woman who claims she was caught in the middle of the fight told News 10 the charges the officers received aren't enough.

Stacey Weaver said she was punched in the face by one of the off duty officers and intends to press charges.

"I just don't think that they're fit to wear a badge,” Weaver said.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

