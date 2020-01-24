Bath Township officers to be sentenced Monday

Two off-duty Bath Township police officers who were arrested in October for allegedly fighting in a Grand Rapids bar are expected to be sentenced next week in the city’s 61st District Court.

Officer Payton Warner and Detective Bryan Miller are due in court 1:30 p.m. Monday before Grand Rapids Judge David Buter, according to court records.

Warner pleaded no contest last month to assault and battery. Miller pleaded no contest to creating a disturbance in a public place.

Both charges are misdemeanors and punishable up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

It’s unclear if Warner and Miller remain with the department. Messages left Friday afternoon with Police Chief Lyle Lindemulder and Officer Avery Lyon weren’t returned.

Bar owner Deb Owen told News 10 that Warner and Miller were involved in a Oct. 9 fight at the bar. Owen said the off-duty officers punched a bartender and kicked a customer before the fight broke up.

Police reports don’t indicate that any weapons were used during the alleged fight and what started it.

Owen said Miller threw the first punch. Owen’s son is the bartender and refused to serve Miller before the fight started, she said.

A woman who claims she was caught in the middle of the fight told News 10 the charges the officers received aren't enough.

Stacey Weaver said she was punched in the face by one of the off duty officers.

"I just don't think that they're fit to wear a badge,” Weaver said.

