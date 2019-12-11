Bass Pro Shops recalls gas grills

Bass Pro Shops is recalling a popular propane gas grill.

The recall involves four and five burner models of "Mr. Steak" gas patio grills.

The problem reportedly involves the grill's fuel gauge and fuel line.

According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, the gas regulator hose can melt, and potentially start a fire, if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill's firebox.

So far, "Bass Pro" says it's received nine reports of grill fires.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

If you have these burner models, you're asked to stop using them immediately, and contact "Mr. Steak" for a free repair kit.

