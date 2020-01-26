Basketball community reacts to news of Kobe Bryant's tragic passing

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed everyone on the helicopter died. The Sheriff said there were up to nine people on the helicopter, who remain unnamed by the LA Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant was a former Los Angeles Laker’s MVP and had the third all-time points scored at 33,643 points in his career. LeBron James, also for the Laker’s, surpassed Bryant’s legendary score on Saturday.

Bryant tweeted to congratulate his friend on the accomplishment.
During his 20-year career Bryant won five NBA championships, all with the Lakers. He was named the league MVP in 2008 and was an 18-time All-Star.

Fellow teammates, coaches, and friends who were close to Bryant and saw him as a man who inspired people across the country were shocked and devastated by the news of his loss, and the loss of his daughter Gianna.

Local legend Magic Johnson tweeted his shock and devastation at the news of his friend’s passing.

Current Michigan State University basketball star Cassius Winston learned the news during live tv. You can see his reaction of shock as the effects of Kobe's passing sends waves through the basketball community.

