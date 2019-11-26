Bars prepare for busy night before Thanksgiving

The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year for college students and young adults.

The night has even gotten the name 'Drinksgiving.'

Joe Bell, the owner of the Peanut Barrel in downtown East Lansing said that they're not as busy the day before Thanksgiving as they are on game days, but it's still a good day for them.

They'll have an extra person on staff to handle the crowd.

It will also be a busy night for law enforcement.

"We do respond to quite a few people that have too much to drink. I would equate it to being kind of like a busy Friday or Saturday night," said Dep. Chief Steve Gonzalez of the East Lansing Police Department.

The department staffs themselves heavily to answer more calls.

To encourage people to not drink and drive, the city allows people to bypass their overnight parking restrictions.

"A resident can either call our police desk or they can even get online and request an exception for overnight parking and that would preclude the vehicle from getting a parking ticket during the overnight hours. That 2 AM to 6 AM period."

Bell said that he found throughout the years that people are a lot more responsible now than they were in previous years.

"The use of Uber and Lyft and cabs has increased considerably and of course we have to watch people too. It's our job to take care of folks," he said.

Click here to fill out an online form for overnight parking on streets in East Lansing.

