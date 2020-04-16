Bars and restaurants split on Michigan's 'spirits buyback' program

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is directing the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to use its revolving fund to buy back alcohol from bars and restaurants for their full purchase price.

Believe it or not, but it's been exactly a month since Whitmer ordered Michigan bars to close the day before st. Patrick's Day, one the industry's busiest holidays. For this reason, many businesses like Stober's Bar over ordered liquor, which now is collecting dust.

"We are talking about 10 to 12 extra cases of booze," said Christanna Hamilton. "We have a lot of Irish whiskey which was the goal on St. Patrick's Day to move a lot of that."

With liquor bottles no where to go, Hamilton, says this shot at a buy back is very appreciated.

"We need some operating money," said Hamilton. "This buy back is really going to help us help our employees during this difficult time."

Lansing's oldest bar normally staffs seven, but since the closing, they only need one or two employees to operate the curbside pickup of beer and wine.

"A lot of them haven't received unemployment and they are trying to be patient and we are doing whatever we can for them."

According to the Governor's order, the liquor commission will buy back all excess spirits bought before March 16.

However as a precaution, that extra alcohol won't be picked up during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Once the Stay-Home Stay-Safe order is lifted, bars and restaurants will have 90 days to repurchase any liquor sold back to the state.

East Lansing's The Peanut Barrel says they appreciate the offer, but they will not be selling their excess liquor.

"We didn't have that much innovatory at the time and we looked at number of other payments that were being deferred and come to the conclusion that we just wanted to keep owning why we had in the store.," said owner Joe Bell.

Although they are declining the offer, The Peanut Barrel will be providing their carry out services, which also include beer and wine.

"It's like pay now or pay later and we already bought the innovatory, so we are okay keeping it like it is."

Businesses with liquor licenses have until Friday before 5 pm to inform the MLCC if they plan on participating in the spirits buy back program.

Stober's Bar and the Peanut Barrel both are still open and offering curbside delivery of either food or spirits.

They said so far, they have seen a response from the community.