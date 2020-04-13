Barry-Eaton County announces first coronavirus death

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department has announced the first death in a Barry County resident due to the coronavirus.

The health department said the individual was a 59-year-old woman who died on Sunday, April 12.

The health department said it urges the community to continue to follow social distancing, quarantine and isolation guidelines.

“We are saddened by yet another loss due to COVID-19, and extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends,” said Health Officer Colette Scrimger. “We encourage everyone to stay steadfast in our efforts to fight the outbreak. This means taking action to follow social distancing requirements, following the executive orders, not leaving your home unless absolutely necessary, and washing your hands frequently.”

The health department said there have been 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Eaton County and 12 in Barry County.

The health department said there have been five deaths in Eaton County, including the fifth death of a 79-year-old man from Eaton County.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

