Barry County man injured while snowmobiling

With fresh snow finally on the ground in Mid-Michigan people are breaking out the snowmobiles and winter activities, but a serious incident serves as a reminder to be careful.

A driver of a snowmobile was seriously injured on Sunday.

The man was traveling south on Tischer Road in Carlton Township when he hit a culvert and was thrown off his snowmobile.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office said the driver was seriously injured and flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids.

According to the sheriff's office he was a wearing a helmet.

