Barn fire kills 300,000 hens at Michigan poultry farm

About 300,000 hens have died in a barn fire at a southwestern Michigan poultry farm.

The fire started about 11 a.m. Friday at the Otsego Township farm. The barn was destroyed.

Konos Inc. spokesman Brian Burch says about 50 people work at the cage-free farm. About 250,000 hens in a second barn were unharmed.

Fire crews were forced to truck in water to battle the fire. Burch said the facility is not on city water lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Otsego Township is about 160 miles west of Detroit.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.