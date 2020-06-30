Barn catches fire after man burns trash

Webberville officials were called to the scene after reports of a barn fire came in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Our crew at the scene said the man was burning trash in a burn barrel when some sort of aerosol can in the pile of trash caught fire and blew up causing other trash to ignite.

Our crew said the man's barn and truck suffered minimal damage, however, a four-wheeler of his was completely damaged.

No damage was done to the man's house.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

