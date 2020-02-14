Barefoot, shirtless man steals snow plow

A shirtless, barefoot man steals a running snowplow and it's all caught on camera.

Mario Nikprelaj, 18, jumped into the snowplow that was parked near an apartment complex in Shelby Township Monday.

Police say Nikprelaj had just been kicked out of his girlfriend's car and needed a getaway, but little did he know, the snowplow has a dash camera and a GPS tracker.

The truck owner called police and Nikprelaj was eventually pulled over and arrested.

It turns out he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and was kicked out of her car when things turned violent.

"She was crying and she had visible injuries and then she explained that she had just been assaulted by him," said Lieutenant Pat Bernard of Shelby Township Police.

Nikprelaj is charged with several crimes including car theft and domestic violence.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.