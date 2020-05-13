Barber says he isn't shutting down after the state suspends his licenses

On Wednesday people were still lining up at Karl Manke's Barber Shop in Owosso despite word that the state has suspended his license.

Owner Karl Manke says he is going to continue to stay open for as long as he can.

"I'm in this thing till the end so whatever comes up," said Manke.

"I'll take it right to then end."

As of Wednesday Manke says he hasn't received any phone calls or seen anyone from the state to tell him that his licenses have been suspended.

"I guess I'm still working - still have a license as far as I know," said Manke.

On Tuesday, Attorney Generals Office issued an Administrative License Complaint alleging several violations, including gross negligence and willful violations of the health and safety rules.

The following day the state announced Manke's professional license, as well as the license for his barbershop, was immediately suspended.

Manke says he doesn't know where he stands with the government but says that if they do take his license away, he will figure out a way to keep on working.

"I'm going to regroup and come back at them full force. You know I got 2 arms and 2 legs you know if they want to taser me they can taser me, I'll go down, but unless the second coming of Christ comes I'll be on my feet again," said Manke.

Despite his feud with the state customers continued to wait around for hours just to get a haircut.

"I came out to support capitalism and Karl and people like him," said Jeff Pasch.

"I came here today to get a haircut and I was the last one on the list so I've been waiting for couple hours now, but I definitely support what Karl's doing," said an anonymous supporter of Karl Manke.

News 10 reached out to law enforcement in the city of Owosso and Shiawassee county to see if they had any plans to enforce the Governor's order.

No response yet.

