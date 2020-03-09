Barbara Neely, creator of black female sleuth series, dies

The mystery writer who created the first black female sleuth series in mainstream American publishing has died. Her publisher says Barbara Neely died March 2 after a brief illness. She was 78.

Neely is perhaps best known for her four-book Blanche White series, which had at its center a nomadic amateur detective and domestic worker who uses the invisibility inherent to her job as an advantage while pursuing the truth.

Neely was named last year as the 2020 Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America. The association said in announcing the honor last year that Neely was “a groundbreaking author.” “Blanche on the Lam” won the Agatha Award and Anthony Award.

