Bald eagle released back into the wild

A crowd gathered at the Superior Dome Tuesday afternoon to watch the release of a young female eagle.

The nearly 11-pound bird was rescued in December by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and was transferred to the Chocolay Raptor Center after being found on a deer carcass.

The eagle was brought to Wild Instincts Rehabilitation near Rhinelander, Wisconsin and underwent seven weeks of treatment for lead poisoning.

Experts say lead poisoning is extremely dangerous for birds, even more so around hunting season.

"Get the lead out. Lead is extremely toxic, a piece of lead less than the size of a grain of rice will kill an eagle. There are good alternatives and the price is coming down. Copper is the primary one for shots, steel for shotguns," said Jerry Maynard, president and co-founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center.

The Chocolay Raptor Center rescues an average of one eagle a month. They say that's a sign of growing populations in the area.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.