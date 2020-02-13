Baker neighborhood improving

Lansing city leaders held an event Thursday to celebrate progress being made in the clean-up of the Baker neighborhood.

Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green spoke at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Thursday afternoon.

The Baker neighborhood covers a small residential area just south of I-496 and west of Cedar Street.

Chief Green said a lot of the improvements made in the neighborhood come from Lansing residents and community leaders working together.

"I thank the community; we need information from them. The information flow from the community is valuable," Chief Green said.

Chief Green also credits the community police officer with helping improve crime rates in the Baker neighborhood.

Green said robberies have been reduced in the area by 33%. Burglaries have seen a 28% decrease.

