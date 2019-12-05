Badly wrapped gifts have a lower expectation

Is wrapping gifts an art?

One study says that the way your gift is wrapped gives off an impression of what is inside.

Researchers in Nevada say that badly wrapped presents are better received by the people getting them.

They found that nicely wrapped presents gave people higher expectations of what was being given.

And, it can make the recipient feel disappointed after opening the gift.

On the flip side...people end up liking gifts more when they aren't wrapped as nice.

