Backstreet's back -- alright

The Backstreet Boys are returning to Michigan this year on their summer tour.

The famous boy band will perform at DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston on July 23rd.

Tickets start at about $40 and go on sale this Friday -- February 14th.

According to their website, fan club tickets go on sale on February 11 at 10 a.m. for the DNA World Tour.

The tour is kicking off on July 10 in New York.

The popular band is known for its hit songs: I Want It That Way, Everybody, and As Long As You Love Me.

