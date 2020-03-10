Baby sleep linked to anxiety

New research suggests babies who are poor sleepers may have an increased risk of childhood anxiety and emotional disorders.

The Australian study tracked 15-hundred first-time mothers and their children.

It showed infants who had persistent sleep problems were nearly three times as likely to have anxiety, depression, OCD, or phobias by the age of four.

And they still had double the risk of emotional disorders by the time they were 10.

The study was led by researchers at Murdoch Children's Hospital (AUS) and published in 'Archives of Disease in Childhood'

