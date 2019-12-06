Baby rhino watch at Potter Park Zoo

We're on baby rhino watch at Lansing's Potter Park Zoo.

"I think any day now, I think it could be two days it could be a week," said Dr. Ronan Eustace, the director of animal health.

The Mom to be, Doppsee is 13 years old and she has been pregnant for about 16 months.

"My career I might only have, only a handful of these experiences so every black rhino birth is really exciting," says Dr. Eustace.

Dr. Eustace says Dopsee's handlers have helped make this a smooth pregnancy.

"There's a lot of trust that the keepers have built up based on their relationship as a consequence of that were able to get a lot of really useful information about black rhino reproduction." said Dr. Eustace.

The zoo also partnered with Michigan State University's Veterinary school to help out during Dopsee's pregnancy.

Dr. Eustace hopes what they learn from Dopssee's pregnancy will help save these endangered species.

"Just (a) very few of these guys are born each year you know 1 or 2."

