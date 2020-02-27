Baby rhino gives out nose kisses

Jaali, Potter Park Zoo's baby rhino, was caught on camera Thursday giving out nose kisses in his indoor habitat.

The rhino was born just over 2 months ago at the zoo and is already up to nearly 200 pounds.

Zoo officials told News 10 that they want the baby to gain 10 pounds a day.

Jaali's parents weight about 2,700 pounds each.

Jaali can't go outside yet because it's too cold.

Officials said that it needs to be about 50 degrees with no ice before he can go out.

Visitors will be able to meet Jaali in May 2020.

Until then, watch this cute video courtesy of Potter Park Zoo!



