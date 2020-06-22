Six baby goats stolen from MOO-ville Creamery's petting farm in Nashville, Mich.

A popular ice cream shop with a free petting farm became a crime scene Monday morning.

Six baby goats were stolen before daylight from MOO-ville Creamery's petting zoo in Nasvhille, Mich.

The business is located at 5875 S. M-66 in Barry County. It is about 15 miles west of Charlotte and 30 miles southwest of Grand Ledge.

"We're just really hopeful that whomever made the poor choice of taking the goats will bring them back safely," said Lindsey Westendorp, in a phone interview Monday with News 10.

Westendorp, a co-owner of the business, said the person or persons who took the goats can return them safely without facing criminal charges. She believes the goats were simply taken out of their fenced in living quarters in front of the creamery.

Westendorp warns anyone who took the goats that these animals are only a few months old and require constant care. They aren't your typical pets because they must be bottle-fed every couple hours and can get sick very easily, she said.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter and studying surveillance camera footage. Owners of MOO-ville have decided it's best to not release the footage at this time.

Anyone with information about the missing goats is asked to call MOO-ville at (517) 852-9003 or send a message to the MOO-ville Facebook page.

