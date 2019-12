The merch is strong with this one!

"Baby Yoda" toys are now available for pre-order!

While the cute creature has been dubbed "Baby Yoda," Disney is calling the character "The Child."

Hasbro is offering a series of two-inch collectible figures, as well as a talking plush toy that can squeezed to activate several cooing sounds.

The toys are expected to arrive in the Spring.

