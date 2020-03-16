BWL work implements work from home policy

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has implemented its work from home strategy for office-based employees.

Effective immediately, the BWL said any work done at BWL facilities is now being done remotely to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“These are unprecedented times and we’re doing everything we can to keep our customers, employees and their families safe and healthy,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The goal is to reduce the number of employees working onsite to provide social distancing, while still providing the best possible utility services to our customers.”

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the company said it close its Haco Customer Service payment lobby and reduce all call center staff to handle emergency matters only.

BWL customers can pay their bill online, through the mail or over the phone. More information on paying your bill can be found here.

In addition, BWL said it has suspended electric water shut-offs until further notice and the virus is better controlled.

“This situation is changing quickly, and we’re prepared to respond and change our plan as the event unfolds,” said Peffley. “We’re listening to national, state and local health authorities to make informed decisions to ensure our business continuity plan is responsive.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.